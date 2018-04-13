Captains, secretaries and ladies take turn on Bognor oche

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League’s ladies, captains and secretaries knockouts were held at Newtown Social Club.

The ladies’ knockout involved ten players step up and the semi-finals pitched Rhonda West (Newtown Raiders) against Mary-Jane Todd (Richmond Arms) and Rachel Hall (Richmond Arms) against against Trish Kidd (Cabin Cruisers).

Kidd and West reached the best-of-five-legs final and Kidd started with a 108 in-shot. Eventually Kidd hit the double six to take the first leg.

In the second leg Kidd hit treble 19, single 18 and double 16 for a 107 out-shot. Leg three was nip and tuck but in the end Kidd found double four for her third Double-In Double-Out League ladies’ knockout title. So far she is the only player to have won it.

The captains and secretaries knockout saw 11 teams send reprsentatives.

The first semi-final saw Rob Misselbrook and Hayley Gatford (Hunston Club) beat BRSA pair of Dan Middleton & Lee Passey.

The second saw Jack Danahar and Wayne Wadsworth (QE2) edge past former champions Nick Hales and James Bartley (Hoffmeisters).

The best-of-five-legs captains’ final game saw Wadsworth hit two tons on his way to taking the first leg. Two tons on the trot and a 99 from Misselbrook left him with 56, which he took for the second leg.

Wadsworth hit 135 in the third leg and won it to go 2-1 up. The fourth leg saw Wadsworth finish the leg while his opponent was miles behind, taking a 3-1 captains’ win.

The best-of-five-legs secretaries game saw Gatford win the bullseye to go first but Danahar hit treble 16, single 16 and double 16 to take the first leg in 15 scoring darts. The second leg saw Danahar finish with two single 20s and double 16.

In leg three, Danahar then scored 140 to leave himself with double six, which he then took with his first dart to take the match 3-0.

That meant Wadsworth and Danahar had won their games, so the pairs game was not needed as the QE2 pair took the captains and secretaries title.