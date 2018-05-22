Brilliant Bognor youngsters have a fabulous festival

Bognor Rugby Club under-nines produced a fantastic display at the Worthing Festival with wins over Chichester, Haywards Heath and the home team.

At Bognor’s home festival at Hampshire Avenue confidence was running high with a full squad on hand.

Bognor’s discipline in defence and powerplays saw wins against Crawley, Winchester, Havant and Shoreham. They chalked up a very respectable five wins with only two losses.

The development of the squad over the season, with many never playing rugby before, has been remarkable. Individual performances have been good but the team performance over the second half of the season has impressed coaches Scott Stonelake and Jon Luxton.

Next season is looking very promising.

Bognor under-nines: Mason Cleever, Marcus Cotton-Butcher, James Dawson, Jake Gatland, Setariki Naveveula, Toby O’Connor, Harrison Pink, Gus Stonelake, Zak Stonelake, Tommy Walker, David Jonusas, Oscar Seal.