Breach and England's Red Roses are blooming brilliant to win the Six Nations

The Red Roses secured the 2019 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with a 80-0 bonus-point win over Scotland at Twickenham Stadium - and West Sussex star Jess Breach can look back on the campaign with immense pride after ending it as top try scorer.

Having already won their first four games with bonus points, England ran in 12 tries in front of a record crowd for a women's game at Twickenham of 13,278 to secure the title that France won last year.

The Red Roses celebrate the Grand Slam / Picture by Getty Images via RFU Collection

It took just over two minutes for England to score as Poppy Cleall broke the line and fed Sarah Beckett for the flanker to cross under the sticks.

A cross field kick from Katy Daley-Mclean was gathered as the ball bounced by wing Breach as she continued her run of scoring in every game of the 2019 Women's Six Nations - a remarkable feat for the former Chichester RFC and Pulborough RFC youngster whose family are in Felpham.

Natasha Hunt darted through from a quick tap penalty before Breach got onto Scarratt's kick forward for her second and England's bonus-point.

Alphonsi tips Breach for the top

Breach is a wow against Wales

The first half scoring continued as Cleall drove over following some impressive forward work, and it was the pack's work from driving maul from a lineout where Amy Cokayne dropped over the line off the back for a 45-0 lead at the break.

Sarah Bern's powerful drive off the back of a ruck got England's first try of the second half with captain Sarah Hunter scoring in similar circumstances a few minutes later. And further tries from Scarratt, Cleall and Cath O'Donnell sealed the deal for the Red Roses.

England's campaign got off to an impressive start when they ran in eight tries in a 51-7 victory over Ireland in Dublin.

Bonus-point wins continued as England racked up the tries, beating France 41-26 in Doncaster, overcoming Wales 51-12 in Cardiff and a 55-0 victory over Italy in Exeter in front of a record non-World Cup crowd for a home game with 10,545 watching.

The victory over Scotland means that England scored over 50 points in four of their five games, scoring 45 tries over the tournament.

It is England's 15th win of the tournament since its inception in 1996, the 14th time they have won the Grand Slam and their 20th Triple Crown.

After a spending a year in the England Sevens programme, Harlequins Ladies wing Breach returned to XVs rugby this year and slotted straight back in as she scored with her first touch back with the Red Roses against Ireland.

Her impressive try scoring stats continued as she scored twice in each of the games against France, Wales and Italy - and ended the competition with the highest metres made and the most line breaks. Breach's brace against Scotland means she scored in every game of the competition, ended as Six Nations' top try scorer and now has 20 tries in her seven caps.

England Women in the 2019 Six Nations

Ireland 7-51 England

England 41-26 France



Wales 12-51 England



England 55-0 Italy



England 80-0 Scotland