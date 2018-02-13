Bowls: Silverware at Southbourne... Avon come calling

Southbourne Bowls Club held their annual dinner and presentation evening. After an excellent dinner came presentation of the Trophies and certificates for the winners and runners-up of the various bowls competitions, both outdoor and short mat, during the previous year.

Guest of honour Malcolm Rollings attended in his official capacity as West Sussex short mat premier team captain and presented the trophies and certificates.

Following the presentations there was dancing to music by Dave Glover. All present had a very enjoyable evening.

COUNTY SCENE

West Sussex A played in a preliminary-round KO match against Avon at Daventry.

Having finished third in their round-robin group they were in the Consolation Shield competition and not the main cup competition.

They led 10-6 at lunch. Points were shared in the third session but West Sussex took the bonus points in the singles and needed to win two games in the final session for the win.

They managed them and the bonus points in the fours for a win by 22-18.

In the singles Bognor’s Brian Mills won 20-12 and 13-10. In the triples The Martlets’ Barrie Fitch with Crablands’ Mollie Back and Fittleworth’s Bernard Adsett lost 17-8 and 12-13 while in the other triple Bognor’s Peter Watters with Fittleworth’s Dave Herbert lost 11-7 and won 13-8.

In the fours Bognor’s Peta Watters with the Martlets’ Monica Enticknap won 12-3 and lost 9-8 while The Martlets’ David Luxford and Lavant’s Terry Haigh won 20-5 and 9-5.

ARUN

Arun ladies played away to Grattons in the Sussex League, winning 83-66.

Scores: C Hobbs, J Taffurelli, B Collins, D Latter won 23-9; J Foster, V Greenaway, G Conley, W Adams won 18-10; C Hillier, B Jones, S Stocker, M Richards won 18-11; I Brooker, L Hathaway, S Miles, A Janman lost 19-14; E Fitch, P Terry, M Phillips, B Spicer lost 17-10.

The ladies played in the next round in the Vivienne Trophy with two teams at home and two teams away, winning 69-63.

Scores - home teams P Corkett, L Hathaway, B Jones won 21-11; E Fitch, P Terry, M Phillips lost 14-12; away teams J Boucher, S Jones, M King won 23-18; M Potter, E Hall, J Whitfield lost 20-13.

Arun ladies played a friendly against Camberley, losing 90-79.

Scores: J Simmonds, J Adams, P Terry, M Richards won 19-14; M Tyrrell, S Jones, P Buckland, J Taffurelli drew 20-20; J Foster, M Potter, L Hathaway, B Jones lost 19-15; C Hobbs, L Carthew, P Jones, M King lost 19-13; E Lawrence, E Cooke, M Brand, R Wiedenheoft lost 18-12.

In the quarter-finals against Egham in the Yetton Trophy, two teams home and two teams away, Arun lost 81-65.

Arun won on one rink but the Egham team had a few England players in their team, which gave them the edge.

Well done Arun ladies for reaching the quarter-finals.

Scores – home teams J Sales, S Stocker, B Spicer, M Richards won 26-14; V Greenaway, M Bacon, G Conley, W Adams lost 20-13; away, I Brooker, J Taffurelli, B Collins, A Janman lost 19-12; C Hobbs, C Horsley, S Miles, D Latter lost 20-12.

LAVANT

Lavant Red visited Mannings Heath in a league match but lost 57-22.

Mat one under the guidance of Peter Whale were beaten 32-11 while Peter Winter’s team playing on mat two went down 25-11.

Lavant took on Midhurst Eagles in an away friendly which ended with a 56-55 loss.

Terry Haigh’s team of C Martin, G Terry and P Beardmore and lost 22-12. Mat two’s B Cooper, Y Squires, E Keane and J Powell had a much narrower game but lost 23-18.

Mat three with P Winter at the helm and joined by J Conway, W Cooper, K Fancy had a better game and won 25-11.

Lavant Red went to play The Martlets in a league game and lost 44-30.

On mat one, P Winter with J Lee, M Winter and T Haigh lost 20-29, while on mat two P Whale with T Bleach, J Powell and P Beardmore went down 24-11. The friendly team of B Wallsgrove, C Beardmore, G Terry and J Conway lost 29-8.

In a league match Lavant Blue hosted Fittleworth and took a 48-29 win.

J Sharrod and his team of C Beardmore, E Keane and R Stevens had a tight 21-18 win, while T Boxall on mat two with J Conway, B Cooper and B Wallsgrove managed a 27-11 win.

The friendly on mat three under P Whale’s guidance with W Cooper, P Sharrod and K Fancy in support had a narrow 18-14 loss.

CRABLANDS

Crablands Cormorants played Norfolk Cubs at home and managed to gain all six points.

Reg Hatch was the captain of the day and Crablands Cormorants came out 47-22 winners.

On mat one Cormorants pulled ahead after an even start, while on rink two it was closer but Cormorants prevailed. On the friendly rink Cormorants won 33-10.

Scores: Joyce Abel, Jan Obermayer, Joyce Heritage and skip Mollie Back won 28-9; Denise Merritt, Marion Hatch, Rod Shambrook and skip Reg Hatch won 19-13; (friendly): Jack Freeborough, Celia Foot, Keith Palin and Alan Foot won 33-10.

INFINITY

In a derby, Infinity hosted Lavant at Boxgrove in their latest league match.

On mat one, Chris Jeffery, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery won 24-14 and on mat two, John Simms, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings won 28-16. Infinity scored six points.

Their next league match will be on March 18 at Lavant.