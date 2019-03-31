Bognor stay top with win over Horsham - but they may be deposed

Bognor’s first team, at home for their final fixture of the season, played struggling Horsham II and completed the double, winning 4-1.

Jon Corke was at No5 for Bognor and had a good start against Simon White with a quick first game and never looked in trouble, winning in

straight games 15-3, 15-10, 15-9.

Fourth string for the home team was Will Burley and he was up against a slightly higher-graded opponent in Brendan Bradley, which made for a close match. Burley was ahead twice with Bradley levelling each time, but the hard-fought decider went to the home player – score 15-12, 6-15, 15-11, 11-15, 15-9.

Consistent George Porter made it 3-0 to Bognor in the third string encounter, taking a close first game against Simon Keefe and going on to

dominate the next two, winning 16-14, 15-7, 15-10.

The gradings of the No2 players was almost equal, but this time the visitor Chris Mason had the edge over Bognor’s Alasdair Cambell with a win by 15-12, 15-9, 15-10 to give Horsham a rubber.

But Bognor captain Greg Jansz did what he has been doing all season and won his match in the top string spot, this time beating Adam

Donoghue 15-7, 16-14, 15-10 .

This gave Bognor a 4-1 margin and 17 points to Horsham’s five and kept them at the top of Sussex division two west but second placed Middleton have games in hand and look the more likely to end up as league winners.

The final match of the season at Hawthorn Road is on Friday, April 5 (7pm) when the second team play West Worthing II.

Visitors welcome, full details at www.bognorsquash.co.uk or phone 01243 865462.