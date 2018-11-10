Bognor's Tone Zone athletes are not ailing in Hayling

Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners headed to Hayling Island for the Hayling 10.

The fast and flat ten-mile race around the island uses part of the old Hayling Billy railway line.

Michelle Maxim of Tone Zone

First home for the club’s was Byron Kearns, finishing 38th overall in a time of 1:04 to record a new personal best in his first year at the club.

Paul Jarvis, Jess Thomson and Duncan Stephenson Gill all finished reasonably close together, with Thomson claiming third in her category.

Grahame Hurren, Carl Bryant, Allan Coombs and Andy Miles showed great club camaraderie to finish within two minutes of each other.

Helena Wilmers picked up another PB for herself this year by finishing in 1:26. Andrew Medlock finished in 1:31. David Sinclair, Lisa Robinson and

Tone Zone member Sam Yates

Daniel Hughes all ran strong races to finish under the 1:45 barrier.

Success from Venice to Beachy Head

Athletes rack up county league points

Flying the flag in the New Forest was Michelle Maxim, competing in the New Forest Stinger, a ten-mile multi terrain event.

Despite the tough hill towards the finish line Maxim completed the challenging course in 2:06.

In a different part of the New Forest was Sam Yates, who wanted more after last week’s race at the Beachy Head Marathon, as she ran in the Oakhaven Half Marathon. Yates completed it in 2:30.

Tony Holcombe carried on his marathon running in the Meon Valley Marathon, an off-road race with more than 700m of elevation. Again despite the tough course Holcombe finished in a strong time of 4:25.

Results - Hayling 10 Mile - Byron Kearns 1.04.52 PB; Paul Jarvis 1.10.55; Jessica Thomson 1.12.02 3rd in category; Duncan Stephenson-Gill 1.12.20; Grahame Hurren 1.19.08; Carl Bryant 1.21.36; Alan Coombs 1.21.47; Andrew Miles 1.22.14; Peter Ramsdale 1.24.13; Helena Wilmers 1.26.32 PB; Stuart Thomson 1.30.44; Andrew Medlock 1.31.22; Vicky Cooper 1.35.02; Garry Gaskin 1.35.39; David Sinclair 1.41.01; Lisa Robinson 1.43.07; Daniel Hughes 1.44.30.