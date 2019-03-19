Bognor's hopes for title suffer Worthing setback

In their penultimate match of the season Bognor’s first team suffered a blow to their bid for the Sussex Division Two West crown when they lost at home by the odd match in five to West Worthing.

Enforced changes brought in Zoe Shardlow at No5 for Bognor but she lost in straight games to Graham Manser 15-11,15-5,15-9.

Home 4th string was Jon Corke and he had a long match against Alex Carlton who went two ahead before Corke took the third. He could not improve on this and Carlton sealed the win 15-13,15-12,12-15,15-10.

At No3 George Porter was back to form easing home in three games 15-3,15-8,15-4 against higher-ranked Aaran Morriss.

Pat Jones was Bognor’s 2nd string and he started well with a first close game playing Chris Bladen but the Worthing No 2 quickly responded, levelling and going on to take the next two to win 13-15,15-6,15-9,15-4 and give his team a decisive lead.

Top string and Bognor captain Greg Jansz outplayed West Worthing No 1 Craig Rowland and won in straight games 15-8,15-5,15-6.

This disappointing result for Bognor gave them 8 points to West Worthing’s 14 and whilst they still top the table second-placed Middleton have two games in hand.

