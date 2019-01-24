Bognor rugby youngsters make step up - and it's cup final ahoy for seniors

It was a good weekend for Bognor RFC’s youth teams and players.

Frankie Jolley, Oscar Henson and Connor Herrington were helping Bognor threes beat Worthing in the Sussex Cup semi-final, 36-8 the score (report below). They face Littlehampton in the final in a couple of weeks.

Bognor's Elvis Millen played for Hampshire

With the newly formed Bognor RFC academy transitioning this season and the next 45 players from under-16 and under-17 level coming through colts rugby and into senior squads, the future is looking bright for Bognor RFC

The ‘Inner Warrior’ women’s and girls’ event was a great success, seeing a total 22 women and girls enjoying a great morning of rugby-based fun and games. Training for the section continues Wednesdays at 6pm and Sundays at 10.30am, both at Bognor RFC.

In the short time Bognor have had a female section, Willow King and Amelia Glass have both shown enough skill to be chosen to attend Sussex selection on February 3.

Meanwhile Elvis Millen of Bognor’s under-16s represented Hampshire, playing in the county first XV, his second full match of the county season, as they secured a 35-19 win over Middlesex 35-19. They face Berkshire on February 3.

Bognor under-16s won 38-0 at home to Fareham and the club’s under-14s secured a substantial 52-0 win at Haslemere.

All new players, experienced or not and aged six to 60, are welcome at Hampshire Avenue. Contact joinus@Bognor-RFC.com if you’re interested.

* After a hard-fought win in the league last week, the magic of the cup returned to Hampshire Avenue as Bognor thirds beat Worthing Knights in front of a large and supportive crowd in the semi-final of the Sussex Vase.

Worthing, who defended strongly, worked their way up the pitch and secured a penalty which they slotted. Bognor were able to draw level shortly after, when Jeremy Newtown-Young, who kicked superbly all day, slotted a penalty.

Bognor secured their first try of the day with a rolling maul that Worthing didn’t manage to collapse, Ben Wilkinson collapsing over the line. Newtown-Young slotted the extras and the score was 10-3 at half time.

Bognor began to turn the screw and scored a well-worked try out wide through Sam May and another from Harry Edwards, both converted by Newtown-Young. Two more Colts make their debuts with Connor Herrington and Oscar Henson coming on.

Darren Brown scored a great scrum-half’s try, twisting and turning from the base of a ruck to dot down in the corner – 29-3.

Worthing’s scrum-half got a try back for the visitors. With almost he last play of the game Karl Flinn scored his customary try – it’s now 16 for the season. Newtown-Young knocked over the extras and the final score was 36-8.

Special thanks went to the excellent crowd who turned up to support the thirds. The players hope many will get to the final versus Littlehampton, provisionally set for February 3.