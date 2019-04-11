Bognor rugby youngsters help Sussex beat Essex

Four Bognor Rugby Club under-17 players took part in a county tournament at Tonbridge Juddians RFC in Kent.

An emphatic win over Essex set up a final with the host county. A quality game went to the wire with Kent coming out narrow winners by four tries to three.

Pictured are the four, Alfie Spurle, Freddie Hayes and George Orchard and Bradley Smith.

The final game of the season is on Sunday, April 28, at Haywards Heath RFC against Middlesex.

