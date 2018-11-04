Bognor rugby girls turn on power at Pulborough

Bognor Rugby Club’s under-13 girls’ team took part in a four-team mini tournament at Pulborough RFC.

After a training hard, the girls were keen to put in to practice the skills they’d been working on.

Up to 15 girls have been put through their paces by coaches Steve Andrews and Simon Pegg.

On a bright but cold and breezy Sunday morning, seven under-13s arrived at Pulborough to take on Worthing, Sevenoaks and the host club in a series of seven-a-side round-robin matches.

In their new kit, Bognor Flamingos’ first match was versus Worthing. They ran in five triesand conceded none.

Confidence was high for the second match against Sevenoaks, and with a sparkling display of passing and running, they despatched them 8-0.

The last game was against the hosts, who have an experienced side. Pulborough piled the pressure on and took the lead. With courage, determination and skill, Bognor battled back and equalised. It finished 1-1.

Everyone in the team played extremely well and all the girls contributed to some excellent team performances. The hard work they have put in during training meant everything they did came naturally without having to think. There were some great tries, some hard tackles and lots of effort and endeavour.

Depleted Bognor beaten on island

Thurrock trip ends in heartbreak

Head Coach Steve Andrews said: “I can’t express enough my absolute pleasure and joy at watching the team working together, fighting hard and not letting anything stop them playing like a group of stars. They all played brilliantly. Simon and I are so proud.”

Thanks went to the girls’ parents and all at Pulborough for the event. The Bognor girls are sponsored by Herbalife Nutrition and Heatload have supplied new kit.

Training is at Bognor RFC, Hampshire Avenue, Tuesdays from 6.30-7.30pm and Sundays 10am-midday. New girls are always needed. Contact girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com – kit can be provided.