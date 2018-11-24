Bognor rugby girls are happy at Horsham

Bognor Rugby club’s under-13 girls went to Horsham Rugby Club for the inaugural Sussex RFU girls under-13 development festival.

It was a clear but chilly and breezy day and the girls were glad of their club hoodies.

The festival included eight teams split in to two pools of four. Bognor faced Heathfield and Waldron, Lewes and Old Reigatians.

The first game was against Heathfield and Waldron, and after a nervous start Bognor were always edging ahead, but Heathfield kept battling back. It was 3-3 in the final few minutes, but a sweeping move led to a Bognor winner.

Next up were Lewes, who in a brilliant exhibition of handling and running, were dispatched 6-1.

The final game against Old Reigatians bought two unbeaten teams together. Bognor edged ahead 3-0, then set about knocking over all that Reigatians could throw at them in a superb demonstration of aggressive tacking and determination.

A late score bought it to 3-1, but Old Reigatians couldn’t breach the line again. This left Bognor undefeated and top of their pool.

Assistant coach Simon Pegg said: “From first to last, they put in to practice everything they had learned on the training field.

“There were three different games where different skills were required. First, toughing a game out, then an exhibition of their attacking skills, and finally a defensive effort, hitting on the break.

“The girls were all brilliant and showed all the hard work on Sundays is paying off. The teamwork was exceptional, even when the going got tough, and every one of them contributed hugely. I’m so proud.’

Thanks went to supporting parents and to the team’s sponsors.

Training is at Bognor Rugby Club in Hampshire Avenue, Wednesdays, 6.30pm-7.30pm and Sundays 10am-midday. New girls are always needed.

Contact girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com – kit can be provided.