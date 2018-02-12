Bognor Prom 10k: Race improvements are revealed

The 24th Bognor Prom 10k road race will take place on Sunday, May 20.

The town’s Tone Zone Runners are leading the organisation of the race under the direction of Judith Bazeley and will work in partnership with Bognor Hotham Rotary Club.

The race will see a number of exciting improvements to make the experience more enjoyable for runners, their families and friends. These include a revamped race village to enhance the experience on the day; a great new medal design; a fantastic goody bag; race photography along the course for purchase to remind runners of their achievements, and fantastic new sponsors.

The race is fully licensed with England Athletics and there are a maximum of 2,000 places.

David McManus, entries secretary, said: “Last year we had 1,850 entries. This year we are looking to exceed that.”

The 2018 race charity partner is Dementia Support.

Bazeley, the race director, said: “Each year the Bognor Prom 10k nominates a charity to work with and for 2018 we have chosen Dementia Support, who are doing amazing work supporting people with dementia, and working with the community to make West Sussex dementia-friendly.

Sally Tabbner, CEO of Dementia Support West Sussex, said: “Dementia Support is delighted to be the chosen charity for the 2018 Bognor 10k. It is great to be supported by two prominent community organisations – Tone Zone Runners and Bognor Hotham Rotary.

“Working in partnership will raise awareness about the disease – dementia, and it will also help us promote the new Dementia Support Hub, which is due to officially open in May 2018. So the timing couldn’t be better.

“Everyone running and raising money for Dementia Support will be helping provide sustainable dementia care for people in the West Sussex area. The Hub will be a unique facility where all dementia services will be accessible under one roof.”

For more visit www.dementia-support.org.uk

As with previous years, there will be junior fun runs for 7-11 year olds and 12-14s across distances of 800m and 1.5k. Junior competitors will each receive a medal and a goody bag. There will also be spot prizes.

For more information about the 10k and fun runs, log on to www.bognorprom10k.org or www.facebook.com/BognorProm10k