Bognor make Worthing’s hopes go west

Bognor’s first team notched up only their third win of the season when they welcomed West Worthing to Hawthorn Road.

Both teams are struggling near the foot of Sussex division one west but Bognor made up ground on West Worthing with a positive performance and a 4-1 victory.

Bognor No5 Will Burley took on Kelly Eastment, who started well and kept up the pressure to win in staight games 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 – but that proved the sole Worthing success.

Bognor’s fourth string Steve Porter edged a close first game against Dan Stuart then took the second. Stuart pulled back well in the third before Porter took the tie with a close win in the fourth – the score 12-10, 11-4, 6-11, 11-9.

Pat Jones in only his third match of the season was Bognor No3 and he had a battle with Worthing’s Alex Carlton who came back from a game down to lead 2-1 only for Jones to level in a close fourth and then ease to a 3-2 win – 12-10, 4-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4.

The second-string match turned out to be even longer when Bognor’ s Alistair Campbell recovered from two down to beat Aaran Morriss.

The Worthing No2 won the opening games 12-10, 11-9 before Campbell was able to respond, edging the third 11-9 and then an easier fourth 11-4 to set up a decider. That could have gone either way but the Bognor player clinched a 3-2 margin with a great 15-13 final game.

Bognor captain Greg Jansz inflicted a first defeat of the season on Worthing’s No1 Chris Bladen, winning in three games 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 to give Bognor their best win since the opening match of the season and 17 points to Worthing’s eight.

Next at Hawthorn Road is a bottom-v-top clash when the second team take on unbeaten high-flyers Corals v from Hove on Friday, February 16 at 7pm. Visitors welcome - details from 01243 865462 or bognorsquash.co.uk