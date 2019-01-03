Bognor glad to see back of first half of campaign

Bognor’s second team finished possibly their least successful half-season for some time with another defeat, this time at Middleton. Arriving with a depleted team, the No5 rubber was conceded.

Bognor’s No4 young Calum Porter put up a good show, taking the first against Charlie Maginnis, the home player proved strong, edging the second to level and then the next two to win 6-15, 15-13, 15-9, 15-10.

Bognor captain Steve Carruthers was the most successful visitor as he pulled back a two-game deficit playing Katie Hanley, but lack of recent competitive play told and Hanley recovered to take the decider – score 15-13, 15-6, 11-15, 8-15, 15-10.

George Porter was Bognor’s second string and he lost for only the second time this season in an extremely tight match against Ben Morris with the home player just having the edge in each game – score 16-14, 15-11, 19-17.

Visiting No1 Jon Corke raised hopes of some success when he took the first game against Mark Phillips but the home player responded positively to take the next three, winning 12-15, 15-10, 15-10, 15-9 to give Middleton a 5-0 win and maximum 20 points to Bognor’s four.

This result leaves Bognor’s second team firmly at the bottom of Sussex division three west, having lost all their matches – in total contrast to the first team who finished the first half of the season at the top of division two undefeated, courtesy of a walkover in their latest fixture when Bluecoats Sports failed to raise a team.

The new year commences with a series of away fixtures for both teams and no match at Hawthorn Road until mid-February. Junior coaching at the club continues on Monday evenings at 5pm and open club night for all standards follows at 6.15pm.

Details from 01243 865462 or bognorsquash.co.uk