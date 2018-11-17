Bognor boys land West Sussex rugby crown

Bognor RFC under-tens went back to Midhurst for the county festival series.

With teams from all over West Sussex and beyond taking part, it was a good test for the confident Bognor boys.

The first game was against Chichester, always a well-contested game. Oscar Seal found himself deep in his own half but a great kick and run saw him run in a fabulous try.

Chichester sneaked a try with the Bognor defence asleep. But Bognor had the last word of the half with Toby O’Connor crashing over the line from 20m out.

The second half was very close but in the dying seconds Chichester broke the Bognor line to score in the corner.

Bognor next faced Brighton and were again strong in the breakdown with Seta Naveveula and O’Connor leading the charge. With two fantastic tries from Gus Stonelake the final score was 2-1.

US Portsmouth brought the next challenge but Bognor were too strong and to quick. With tries from Mason Cleever, Seal, Gus Stonelake (2), David Jonusas and Harrison Pink the final score was 6-0.

The final was against Worthing and Bognor’s fitness and passion resulted in a 3-0 win courtesy of tries from James Dawson, Seal and Jake Gatland.

Bognor go from strength to strength and with new additions over the past few weeks Bognor are close to having two teams. Training is at Hampshire Avenue on Wednesdays from 6.30pm and Sundays from 10am.