Bognor athletes have wind in their sails at West Worthing 10k

With strong winds blowing around the UK this weekend there was very little chance of personal bests being set but there was a very impressive turnout of 15 Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runenrs at the West Worthing 10k.

The was always going to be challenging with the wind, being an out and back along the seafront. The first half went with the wind before turning to battle the strong gusts.

Tone Zone Runner Leigh Paige.

First to finish and seventh overall was Jack Penfold in 40.09 and Daryl Fairbrother ran a strong race to finish under 45 minutes. Buddies Carl Bryant and Andy Miles finished in 51 minutes just ahead of Natalie Tribe in 53.29 and Andrew Medlock in 56.35, with Zoe Hemes just sneaking under the hour mark with a time of 59.22.

Then came a flurry of blue and orange vests with Vicky Cooper, Sarah Spurr, Debi Haddleton, Catriona Power and Michelle Lloyd all finishing under one hour five minutes. Rebecca Holden, Lea Hodgkins and Juliette Garrett all ran fine races against the strong wind to finish in 1.05.28, 1.06 and 1.06.57.

Despite the wind there was one PB for the weekend which came the way of Leigh Paige who ran a personal best of 2.18 at the Surrey Half Marathon.

SEE ALSO Benidorm trip is no holiday for Bognor group | Tone Zone athletes test themselves at Brighton, Wokingham and Winchester | Whiteways is the right way for Bognor athletes

Joan Wooley was competing in another marathon this weekend, specifically the Larmer Tree Marathon in Salisbury. It was a tough, hilly marathon but that didn’t stop Joan who finished in seven hours 33 minutes.

Sam Yates had another weekend of racing. This weekend Yates raced the Maverick Hampshire Trail Race, completing 13km in one hour 57 minutes.

Over in Cambridge were running duo Derek and Grace Natoli. Derek was competing in the Half Marathon and finished in an impressive time of 2.06, whilst Grace took on the marathon challenge and finished just under the five hour mark.

Results - Sunday, March 10:

West Worthing 10k - Jack Penfold (40 minutes, nine seconds); Daryl Fairbrother (44.42); Carl Bryant (51.30); Andrew Miles (51.46); Natalie Tribe (53.29); Andrew Medlock (56.35); Zoe Hemes (59.22); Vicky Cooper (1hr.01.04); Sarah Spurr (1.01.28); Debi Haddleton (1.02.02); Catriona Power (1.02.48); Michelle Lloyd (1.04.46); Rebecca Holden (1.05.28); Lea Hodgkins (1.06.01); Juliette Garrett (1.06.57)

Surrey Half Marathon - Leigh Paige (2.18.52 - PB)

Larmer Tree Marathon - Joan Woolley (7.33.00)

Cambridge Marathon - Grace Natoli (4.59.00)

Cambridge Half Marathon - Derek Natoil (2.06.00)

Maverick Hampshire Trail Race - Sam Yates (1.57.58 - 13k distance)