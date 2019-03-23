Bognor athletes complete half marathon in venue fit for king

A trio of half marathons took Bognor Tone Zone Runners to Reading, Fleet and Hampton Court.

At the Hampton Court Half, Tony Holcombe was first to finish in a sterling time of 1hr 47min. Lisa Broad, who started running only a year ago, finished her first half marathon with Mark Desmond in 2.29 – an outstanding effort.

In Reading were five club members. Jessica Thomson impressed again with a time of 1.35. Adam Norgett was next across the line in 1.52. Then came the trio of Gary Gaskin, Stuart Thomson and Paul Stevenson, all in 2.11 and 2.12.

Andy Miles and Carl Bryant the club’s very own Pinky and Perky, Dangermouse and Penfold or Ant and Dec in the Fleet Half. Despite a fall 11 miles in and two broken toes for Bryant the pair finished in an impressive time of 1.48 as they continue with their marathon training.

