Big turnout boosts Bognor’s Benevolent Cup

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League held their Benevolent Cup knockout at the Newtown Social Club, with 52 taking part, one of the best turnouts on record.

The first round saw a 180 from Alex Norgett (Newtown Amity) but the big surprise was three-time champion Gary Blackwood (The Legends), being knocked out by Keith Robinson (Chichester Snooker Club).

Rob Allen (Aldwick Legion) scored a 180 in his round-two win, and Dave Owens (Friary ‘Z’) scored 171 to help seal a 13-dart win. Richard Ragless (Friary Z) scored a 180 in his third-round win.

The quarter-finals saw Ragless, Simon Edwards (Richmond ‘B’), Rob Collins (Friary z)and Owens get through.

In the first semi-final Ragless took on Edwards. Ragless hit single five, treble 17 and finally double ten for a 15-dart leg. In the second leg, Edwards missed double top and double ten for a 56 out-shot, then missed double five with six darts to allow Ragless to complete a 60 out-shot for a place in the final.

The second semi-final was between Collins and Owens. Owens won the bullseye, but Collins took the first leg.

The second leg saw Collins miss double 18 for the leg with four darts, but Owens couldn’t capitalise...until Collins left himself with nine, giving Owens a shot at the leg which he got.

The last leg saw a close game but Owens failed to take command, letting Collins back to hit the double and the place in the final.

The final started with Ragless scoring 123 and 140. Collins eventually hit a ton and 125. Ragless failed to hit a 100 out-shot, giving Collins a chance at 85 which he hit to take the first leg.

The second leg was close as well, with Collins taking it in 21 darts. Leg three saw a slower game from Ragless, but with 111 left, Ragless hit treble 20 and single 11, but the last dart was sitting the wrong side of double top.

Collins stepped up and with his second dart hit double six to take the third leg and his third Benevolent Cup champion’s title.