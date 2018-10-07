Baker reflects on 7th Chi Half win - and hasn't finished yet

James Baker was delighted to make his tally of Chichester Half Marathon titles a magnificent seven - then had bad news for anyone who wants to take his crown in the near future.

The Chichester Runners ace, who has been winning races and flying the flag for the city for 25 years, told us he wanted to make it a perfect ten by winning the next three Chi Half races.

James Baker wins his seventh Chi Half / Picture by Derek Martin

He was a little slower this year than last and was around 100 seconds off the course record - which he set himself - but put that down to windy conditions on the Trundle.

