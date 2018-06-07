Awards reflect brillant Bognor season

The awards have been handed out at Bognor Rugby Club after a successful season.
The first XV finished second in division one of the Hampshire League, while many other teams at the club has fine campaigns.
Here’s a list of award winners:
BRFC. County Hons Award - Elvis Millen & Finlay Glass
3s most consistent - Mike Teague
3s player of the year - Adam Groome
2s top try scorer - Karl Flinn
2s most consistent - Darren Brown
2s player of the year - Jeremy Newton Young
Kicking Trophy - Sean Power
Clubman (people) of the year - Mike and Marie O’connor.
1st team
Colt of the year - Paddy Burnett
Top try scorer - Sam Newcombe
Most improved player - James Barlow
Most consistent player - Chris Webb
Player of the year - Josh Burgess
Arthur Ward Cup Team of the year - 1st XV
Special award - Lee Balchin