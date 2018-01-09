Aikido youngsters keep on making the grade

Chichester Aikido Club juniors have had a very successful grading, passing with flying colors.

Success was seen not only in the hand-to-hand work but also in the weapons work which is in addition to their normal grading syllabus.

The children gain confidence, self control and respect for others through their studies. What they learn helps them in an increasingly stressful world.

Chichester Aikido Club reopened on January 3. For more information, visit their Facebook page or contact Scott Luckham on 07847 443056 scottluckham@gmail.com