10k is a triumph for Tone Zone athletes

Forty-plus Tone Zone members raced in the Chichester Priory 10k.

The freezing temperatures didn’t hamper the Bognor club’s runners who recorded nearly ten personal bests.

First home for the club was Byron Kearns, who finished in 37.20. Kari Mack was second in for the club in 38:39, fifth in her category.

Danny Mahoney, Jess Thomson, Paul Jarvis and Juliet Stallard all finished below the 42-minute mark. Shaun Smart and Anna Enes finished close together which helped Enes grab herself a personal best.

Carolyn Stapley carried on her year of beating her long-standing PBs by running 44.20, surprising herself but not her club-mates.

Neil Strudwick, Glenn Penfold, Michael Daughtrey, Mark Farngell and Jackie Williamson all finished under the 50-minute mark. Strudwick, now racing shorter distances, is a petrolhead who enjoyed the lap of the motor circuit, while Penfold ran one of his best races.

Williamson was another member to snatch a PB, along with Karen Vilday.

Lucy-Jayne Isitt, Lee Hayward and John Russell all finished around the 55-minute mark, with Isitt adding to the PB tally.

One of the biggest personal bests of the day came from Kirstee Porter, who took 12 minutes off her previous best, that’s around two minutes per mile. Andy Miles and Zoe Hemes finished together on 57 minutes, followed by Elle Mathews in 59.14.

After their sun-baked race in Gran Canaria, Lesley Ward and Sarah Spurr were back in the cold, finishing together on the hour with Paula Russell, Rebecca Holden and Rachel George just behind. Leigh Paige picked up a personal best in 1:01.

Waving their way across the line were Sue Haywood and Lisa Broad in 1:05. Jo Penfold, Beth Suter and Allan Brown ran most of the race together. Penfold ran a personal best of 1:09 a year after starting running. In her first race for the club Suter achieved a PB of 1:11. Allan Brown ran an impressive race to finish in 1:12.

In London four Tone Zone members ran the London Winter 10k. Donna Strowger showed her marathon training is helping her shorter distances by running a PB of 50:25.

Ian Ashbery finished in 55 minutes, followed by Sarah Ashbery and Bogumila Sklandanek who both finished in 59.

In Portsmouth, Mark Williamson and James Savage ran the Portsmouth Coastal Half-Marathon. Williamson finished in 1:52 and Savage finished bang on the two-hour mark on a tough course.

Tone Zone results: London Winter 10k - Donna Strowger 50.25 PB; Ian Ashbery 55.43; Sarah Ashbery 59.21; Bogumila Skladanek 59.38. Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon - Mark Williamson 1.52.07; James Savage 2.00.22.