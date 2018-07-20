Maximum haul for Middleton... Chichester Priory back on track

We've action featuring Middleton, Chichester Priory Park, Bognor, Stirlands, Pagham and West Wittering in our weekly round-up from the top divisions of the Sussex Cricket League.

Middleton v Hastings

Sussex premier

Middleton claimed a maximum 30 points when they hosted Hastings at Sea Lane.

Both teams starting the day towards the foot of the table, adding great importance to the outcome.

Hastings won the toss to elected to bat.

The Middleton bowlers were on their game and Craig Fowle with 5-42 and Matt Reynolds 5-58 saw Hastings to 148 all out in the 46th over.

Only Joe Billings made any real impression, being third out for 48. The biggest scalp, Sussex batsman Harry Finch, fell to Fowle, bowled for just 15.

Middleton chased down the runs in the 38th over. Jack Dawling playing a very patient innings at No3 saw his side home with 46 not out. He put on 71 for the fourth wicket with Mahesh Rawat (40).

Middleton’s six-wicket victory saw them take 30 points.

Chichester Priory Park v Bexhill

Division 2

After back to back defeats, Chichester Priory Park got a positive result to get some momentum back into their season.

Because of the Festival of Speed Chichester made their annual return to their old home ground of Priory Park, where the visitors won the toss and elected to bat on a dry-looking wicket.

Bexhill made a good start, reaching 43-0 before Magnus Kristensen took two wickets in one over to remove both openers. That knocked the stuffing out of the visitors and they never really looked in the game from that point.

They had a large hand in their own downfall, at least half the wickets falling because of below-average shots. That shouldn’t take anything away from the bowling attack who shared the wickets around. Joe De La Fuente (3-14) removed the tail-enders with Kristensen (2-31) and Dan Joseph (2-17) also chipping in. Bexhill were bowled out for a very below-par 126 inside 40 overs.

The visitors briefly threatened to pull off a shock, taking two early wickets to leave Chichester 26-2. Simon Hasted and De La Fuente (31) steadied the ship, although both of them survived getting dropped.

Even the departure of De La Fuente didn’t slow Chichester’s march towards victory. Jay Hartard (29no) joined Hasted (55no) to see the hosts over the line for a seven-wicket victory.

A surprisingly drama-free victory cements Chichester in mid table, 47 points away from the relegation battle but nearly 70 points away from the top. They go to Bognor on Saturday.

Mayfield v Bognor

Div 2

In a far corner of Sussex, Bognor looked to get their season back on track. Electing to field first, Bognor stuck gamely to their task, none more so than the lithe Jamie Woolnough, twirling his way to 3-54 and the ever-dependable Josh Sargeant with 3-43.

Mayfield declared on 189-7 but Bognor’s wonky batting came to the fore again and with Will Sheffield grabbing 5-21 and James Allen with 3-35, Bognor fell short on 111 all out.

Stirlands v Goring

Div 3 West

Stirlands got the win they needed to stay in the run in for a promotion spot.

In scorching heat, captain George Coles won the toss and elected to bat. However, Stirlands got off to a terrible start when there was miss-communication between Will Gubbins and Adam Downing, the latter run out.

Goring dismissed Ed Clarke and overseas player Jamaine Bullen, who only added seven runs between them. Gubbins showed resistance to the Goring attack before being dismissed by Kellon Carmichael for 47.

At 80-5, Goring were on top. George Briance fell to Carmichael for his fourth wicket of the day.

Dan Mugford and Harry Moores showed fight, Moores taking a liking to spinner Aaron Wyatt. The partnership was broken by Carmichael when Mugford was dismissed for 19.

Only one more run was added as Stirlands were bowled out for 137. Young Moores finished on 32*. Carmichael ended with 7-39.

Stirlands needed early wickets and Ben Cartwright fell to Mugford when the score was on 23. Wickets continued to fall regularly as Mugford picked up the first six and with the score 107. Goring still needed 31 for victory.

From the other end George Briance was close to dismissing Carmichael but two dropped catches meant Carmichael reached his 50.

With Goring edging closer Coles turned to Bullen and his first ball dismissed Carmichael lbw. Goring were nine down with 15 required.

George Briance bowled Aaron Wyatt and Stirlands had won to close the gap on the leaders!

They go to Three Bridges this week.

Sun, sea and stumps

Roffey 2nd v Pagham

Div 3 West

On a very warm day, Pagham lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. Roffey reached 50 in no time thanks to some poor bowling but also small boundaries and a very fast outfield.

Two wickets in one over from Rico Webb gave Pagham some hope but a superb partnership of 184 between Chris Webb (134) and Mike Rivers (106) put Roffey well on top.

Pagham’s bowlers did claw it back slightly and Roffey finished on 322-8 – Rico Webb (4-66) again the pick of the Pagham bowlers.

In reply Pagham made a solid start thanks to Jack Stannard (41) and at 97-2 looked in a good position, but wickets began to fall regularly and Pagham were soon 173-6.

Ryan Barratt continued his good form with 84 and Pagham were 280-7 thanks to a marvellous 50 not out from Justin Scott and the away side started to believe.

But the re-introduction of Jamie Atkins brought the game to an abrupt end as he took a hat-trick, meaning Pagham were bowled out for 279 – Atkins the pick off the Roffey bowlers with 5-9.

Chippingdale v West Wittering

Div 5 West

Another stinking hot Saturday brought another important league clash for Wittering.

Chippingdale elected to bat and started well, but Carl Tupper and Joe Pink restricted their runs early on. Tupper (1-42) claimed the first wicket, caught by Joe Sissons at cover.

Chipps captain Josh Bourne looked good with the bat, but Jack Harte’s first ball caught him by surprise and he gently knocked it back to him.

At 50-2, Aaron Tugnett and Giles Robinson began to build the game-changing partnership, looking classy with the bat and each passing 50.

The score was at 176 before Tugnett (79) was caught by Gareth Lendrum off the bowling of Steve Day. Robinson (69) followed shortly after, being bowled by Kieran Baker (2-33). Pink (2-41) and Lendrum (1-37) took the other wickets for Wittering, Chipps amassing a score of 249-9 off their 40 overs.

Wittering started slowly and Mark Taylor was caught behind early for a duck and Liam Bates (17) could not pierce the infield.

Tupper and Lendrum started to score a bit more freely. Lendrum put on some runs quickly, but was caught for 43 off Tugnett. Tupper stuck around as James White (2) and Sam Wookey (1) fell quickly.

Jack Harte (19) provided support for Tupper (56*), then Steve Day joined him for the last two overs and continued his record of hitting a six in every innings he has played this season.

However, it was not enough and Wittering finished on 164-6 off their 40 overs, losing by 85 runs to a very strong and promotion-worthy Chippingdale side. Wittering play Southwater CC this week.

