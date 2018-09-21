Kirdford pip Petworth ... Goodwood are downed by Dorking

The cricket season is winding down to a close, but a handful of our local village teams are still in action.

Our latest round-up features news of Petworth Park's visit (done in style) to Kirdford - and Goodwood's final match, which preceded their end of season award winners being named.

Kirdford vs Petworth Park

Kirdford opted to bat first on what looked a hard pitch offering a quick ball coming on to the bat.

Through a series of poor shots and an amazing reflex catch at first slip by Mahmud, Kirdford quickly found themselves at 55-9.

In came Tony Nicholls to join Jamie Rountree, who had just been dropped on 0, and he brilliantly held up one end while Rountree showed classy aggression, keeping the strike nicely to pull Kirdford up to a fighting 117 off 32 overs.

With their confidence buoyed, Kirdford came out determined to give Petworth Park a fight. Patrick Haywood (6-1-27-4) quickly took three wickets in his first two overs, ending with four in all - all bowled.

Leggy Tom Harvey-Jones (7-0-26-3) took two in four and Petworth were swiftly rocked back to 30-6. With Rountree (7-0-22-3) taking three, Harvey-Jones another, and Kirdford’s fielders allowing nothing past, PPCC were smartly wrapped up for 90.

Man of the match was Rountree.

Petworth Park arrived with class – in their very own Goodwood Revival Bentley.

Goodwood v Dorking

What a glorious day it was for Goodwood’s final game of 2018. Dorking elected to bat.

They managed an excellent opening spell from Johnny Heaven (1-8), Mike Smith (0-5) and a superb juggling catch by Rob Carver; before opening up with an array of shots as Carver (0-31) and Matt de Lacey (0-27) came on.

Kelsey (53) and Horton (24) made a game-changing partnership before the introduction of James Mayne and the club chairman. From 77-1 Dorking suddenly plummeted to 111-6. Mayne produced flight and turn for his 1-23; whilst the chairman took 5-17.

Dorking were 169 all out. The tail was mopped up by Stanley Mayne with 3-37.

Goodwood made a slow start 17 in nine overs and were never really in the game, with no-one in the top order getting past 16. At 85-8 Goodwood were in a desperate state but a partnership of 47 from Mike Smith (62) and Stanley Mayne (2) put some respectability back.

Father and son James and Stanley Mayne needed 37 from the last wicket but James (8) was caught and Dorking won by 24 runs.

Goodwood’s season awards went to: Best Bowler; Matt Geffen 12 wickets at an average of 5.77; Best Batter: Matt Bennison averaging 63.;

Players’ Player: Matt Bennison; Comedy moment of the season: Matt Beard; Most ducks: John Heyworth. Matches 18, won 9, lost 8, 1 tied.