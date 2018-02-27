Junior golf camps have teaching down to a tee

More than 200 youngsters attending junior golf camps in 2017 at the Golf At Goodwood Academy – and now a new series of them has been launched for 2018.

They began in last week’s half-term and will take place during each of the school holidays. The junior golf camps are hosted by Goodwood’s team of PGA professionals, who focus on creating a fun environment in which to learn the basics of the game.

Because the camps include warm-ups of multi-sport activities – throwing and catching, jumping, that sort of thing – they build up their athleticism and can then apply that to different aspects of their golf game. Craig Gardner

The camps are available as half days, full days, three half or full days and five half or full days. Children typically aged between six and 16 are welcome regardless of whether they are regular golfers or have never picked up a club before, with coaching split accordingly.

Activities at the junior golf camps are designed to teach essential golf skills as well as the etiquette, rules of the game and scoring. But alongside this, children take part in games such as Velcro Golf, dodgeball, Fruit Smash and Footgolf, ensuring that the camps are great fun and highly active, as well as educational.

For more competitive players aged between ten and 16 who have a club handicap, the Goodwood academy also provides junior performance camps, with masterclass sessions on putting, swing and on-course game management.

Sam and Gary Seymour brought their two young children, Liam and Miles, to attend a camp. Sam said: “Goodwood is different class to anywhere else and is a prestigious place. The boys did three half-days. They absolutely loved it.

“Miles hasn’t got any sort of concentration at his age (six) and is just ‘football, football,’ but every day he has been asking if he’ll be going to golf. The etiquette and discipline they teach is excellent as well.”

Craig Gardner, Golf At Goodwood PGA professional and the junior Sussex development coach, leads the tuition for the camps. He said: “It’s very rewarding teaching youngsters, I get to know them quite well and it’s great to see them progress.

The next Golf At Goodwood Academy Junior Golf Camps will take place during the Easter holidays, from April 2 to 13, and children can attend anything from a single half-day to five full days. Prices range from £35 to £215. More half-term camps will take place from May 28 to June 1.

For children who wish to progress their game beyond the junior golf camps, the academy also hosts a ‘level-up’ programme, run weekly throughout the year.

Regular Sunday afternoon Junior Leagues provide a terrific introduction to competition and Golf At Goodwood offers a junior membership for keen youngsters.

For more information on Golf At Goodwood, visit Goodwood.com or call the Golf team on 01243 755144.