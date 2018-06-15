Johnston double lights up Goodwood's final Friday night mix

Goodwood's top trainer Mark Johnston notched another double on the Downs as this year's Three Friday Nights ended on a high.

The Middlesham-based trainer, current holder of the track's Dick Tern Trophy, had success in two of the first three races of a lovely summer's evening when another sell-out crowd enjoyed some absorbing contests followed by a set from American DJ Steve Aoki.

First he struck with 9/4 favourite Poet's Society in the 3R Apprentice Handicap, riddeny by Oliver Stammers, a one-length winner over Pour La Victoire.

An hour later Johnston's yard were winners again - as they have been so regularly for more than two decades at Goodwood -when 5/4 favourite Dr Richard Kimble (Joe Fanning) beat Bartholomeu Dias - the runner-up at one stage seeming to bite the eventual winner in an usual race tactic.

It puts Johnston and his team in fine form on the Downs ahead of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, when you wouldn't bet against them showing their superiority again.

Elsewhere on the card Sociery Shock was a 5/1 winner of the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents (GB) Novice Auction Stakes for jockey Nicola Currie and trainer Jamie Osborne.

The Sir Eric Parker Memorial Fillies' Handicap was taken by 7/4 favourite Maid Up (Rob Hornby/Andrew Balding) and the Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap brought a 15/2 success for George, ridden by Tom Marquand for Sylvester Kirk.

Racing ended with the Steve Aoki Maiden Stakes, won by Jim Crowley on 11/10 favourite Saroog, trained by Simon Crisford.

After racing Aoki took centre stage with a 90-minute set that the crowd lapped up.

That's it at Goodwood now until Glorious, which begins on Tuesday, July 31. But racing fans in the area can get more action on Saturday night, when Fontwell stages a seven-race Gentlemen's Evening card.