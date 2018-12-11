It's 'as you were' at Goodwood Racecourse

The 2019 racing fixtures have been confirmed – and for Goodwood staff and race-goers, it’s a case of ‘as you were’.
All 19 of their fixtures remain in the same place in the calendar.
They’re grouped in three festivals – May, Glorious and August – while the Three Friday Nights are set to be as popular as ever.
In addition there’s the opening Saturday in May, a family Sunday in June, two midweek afternoons in September and the season finale in mid-October.
Full list of 2019 fixtures
Opening Saturday
Saturday May 4
May Festival
Thursday May 23 – Saturday 25
Three Friday Nights
Friday June 7 (evening)
Friday June 14 (evening)
Friday June 21 (evening)
Family Raceday
Sunday June 9
Qatar Goodwood Festival
Tuesday July 30 –
Saturday August 3
August Holiday Weekend
Friday August 23 (evening) – Sunday August 25
Autumn Racing
Tuesday September 3
Wednesday September 25
Season Finale
Sunday October 13
Cup wins another cup for Goodwood staff
Goodwood chosen to take part in big-money series