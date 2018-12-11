It's 'as you were' at Goodwood Racecourse

The 2019 racing fixtures have been confirmed – and for Goodwood staff and race-goers, it’s a case of ‘as you were’.

All 19 of their fixtures remain in the same place in the calendar.

They’re grouped in three festivals – May, Glorious and August – while the Three Friday Nights are set to be as popular as ever.

In addition there’s the opening Saturday in May, a family Sunday in June, two midweek afternoons in September and the season finale in mid-October.

Full list of 2019 fixtures

Opening Saturday

Saturday May 4

May Festival

Thursday May 23 – Saturday 25

Three Friday Nights

Friday June 7 (evening)

Friday June 14 (evening)

Friday June 21 (evening)

Family Raceday

Sunday June 9

Qatar Goodwood Festival

Tuesday July 30 –

Saturday August 3

August Holiday Weekend

Friday August 23 (evening) – Sunday August 25

Autumn Racing

Tuesday September 3

Wednesday September 25

Season Finale

Sunday October 13

Cup wins another cup for Goodwood staff

Goodwood chosen to take part in big-money series