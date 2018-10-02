'I’m still confident that I can turn it round' - Chapman keeps belief ahead of Burgess Hill Town's trip to Bognor Regis Town

Burgess Hill Town manager Ian Chapman feels that he is still the man to turn his side's fortunes around ahead of their trip to Bognor Regis Town in the Bostik Premier Division tonight.

The Rocks lie in third in the league, having picked up 14 points from a possible 24, and are currently unbeaten at home in the league, notching up three consecutive home wins.

Chapman praised tonight's opposition for being a well run club but has backed his boys to put Saturday's disappointing 3-0 defeat to AFC Hornchurch behind them.

He said: "They got relegated last year but they are a football club that is run the right way and they're always really decent.

"In the last two years we've been there and we've given them games and they're a side that's come down and play really good football.

"It's about what we've got to try and do. Over the last four or five games it has been OK. Saturday was a different story so hopefully we get back on it tonight and get a much needed result."

Burgess Hill Town are still in search of a win in the Bostik Premier Division after their loss to AFC Hornchurch last weekend.

Eight games in and Hill have only mustered three points, all away from home, and Chapman is still certain that he is the right man to turn his side's fortunes around after a tough run of fixtures.

He added: "I’m still confident that I can turn it round but if that does change I won’t be at the club. I do feel I can turn it round but we’ve had a tough start to the season.

"In the first six or seven games we’ve played the top nine sides. Never for a minute did I think we’d be top six because budget wise we’re nowhere near that stage but I do think we can be around mid-table.

"We’ve had some tough games to start, and you’ve got to play everyone and I understand that, but when we get that win the place will thrive."

Kick-off tonight is 7:45 pm.