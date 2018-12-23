Head to Arundel Castle - and learn to be a cricket umpire

Umpires are always needed to boost numbers in local cricket circles and more courses are being offered across Sussex for those who are keen to give it a try.

There were very good attendances at the two recent Horsham courses, 16 on one and 18 on the other.

Next up in West Sussex is a two-stage course at Arundel Castle CC early in 2019/

Stage one is on Sunday, January 227, from 10am to 4.30pm. Stage two follows on Sunday, February 24, also from 10am to 4.30pm.

For more details, contact Trevor Drake 01243 263917 or John Betts 01243 781786

Courses in East Sussex will be offered in February and March.

