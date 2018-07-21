Harrington considers cup bid for first Goodwood visit

Jessica Harrington has never been to Goodwood, let alone had a runner at the West Sussex racecourse.

But the leading trainer on the Flat and over jumps is keen to visit Goodwood during the Qatar Goodwood Festival this year as she wants to run Torcedor in the G1 Qatar Goodwood Cup on the opening day, Tuesday, July 31.

The Irish-based handler commented today over the phone at a media event for the Qatar Goodwood Festival in London today: "Torcedor would be my first runner at Goodwood. At the moment, we are all systems go to run in the Qatar Goodwood Cup.

"He has come out of his run in the Ascot Gold Cup (third to Stradivarius) in good form - this looks the logical next step for him.

"Dubai didn't go right for him at the start of the year as he travelled badly out there and lost a lot of weight. Luckily Colm [O'Donoghue, jockey] looked after him when things weren't going right in his race and that was really the reason we could bring him back and run in the Sagaro at Ascot which he won.

"He then ran a great race to finish third in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but I think he can be just as effective away from Ascot. He has won for me around Navan and Leopardstown, and at various different courses so I think he is fairly adaptable now.

"There is always a chance we could beat Stradivarius. The drop back to two miles will suit Torcedor as he does have plenty of pace. He stays further than that, but I do feel two miles will suit him.

"If he could run second to Stradivarius, I would be delighted.

"You always hope you are getting a bit more quality in the yard when you have more horses. I think I have some nice horses and some of them are fulfilling their potential this year.

"Colm (O'Donoghue - Torcedor's regular rider) is very important and I am also very lucky to have Warren O'Connor who rides work for me and was a very good jockey. They both tell me a lot about how the horses are. I can look and see the horses, but I really need the feedback from the people on board.

"I have never been to Goodwood - it is on during Galway week where I am busy so that is the reason I have never been. I have to go somewhere new this year and we will see what happens."

