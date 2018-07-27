Hard work goes on and on for Goodwood groundstaff

The drought has continued - and that means so has the round-the-clock watering of the Goodwood turf for the racecourse's groundstaff.

The job of keeping the track in a reasonable condition for Glorious - which starts on Tuesday - has been occupying them day and night.

Ed Arkell / Picture by Kate Shemilt

There's the prospect of a decent-sized amount of rain on Sunday - to follow Friday afternoon's storms and showers - and clerk of the course Ed Arkell couldn't be happier, after just 4mm fell between the start of June and today.

But festival week is expected to be largely dry, so the hard work will continue.

