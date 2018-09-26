Goodwood's Wednesday afternoon racing - our tips

It's the penultimate meeting of the season at Goodwood this afternoon (Wednesday).

There are seven races, with the first off at 2pm and the last at 5.10pm.

After today's racing, only the season finale - on Sunday, October 14 - remains before the curtain comes down on another fine season of flat racing on the Downs.

See this week's (Sep 27) Chichester Observer for a look ahead to the final day.

Our tips for today: 2.00 Pablo Escobarr,2.30 South Seas, 3.05 Lady Dancealot, 3.35 Gabr, 4.10 Lorelina, 4.40 Master Carpenter, 5.10 Ghepardo.

See a round-up from the fixture on this site this evening.