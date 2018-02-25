Goodwood offers chance to follow the foals

Goodwood Racecourse is launching a new digital series following thoroughbred racehorses from their birth to when they arrive at the races, taking in all of the important developmental stages along the way.

#FollowtheFoal is a long-running campaign in conjunction with the Lavington Stud in Petworth, where a number of mares are due to foal in the coming weeks and months.

Video feeds of the mares will be shared on Goodwood’s social media channels and regular photographic and video updates will continue as the foals are nurtured towards a career on the track.

The series will showcase the care and devotion of the stud staff and their vital role in the racing industry, looking after these beautiful animals and giving them the best start in life.

#FollowtheFoal will provide an inside insight into how young racehorses are educated, from early handling and their first frolics at grass to initial encounters with farriers.

From the stud, the youngsters will graduate to various racing yards to begin training, where they will be treated like athletes – and Goodwood’s cameras will continue to follow their journeys.

Tim Read, Lavington Stud manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to share our work with the world and show the remarkable journey that young racehorses take.

“Our internal cameras will capture footage of the equine birthing process, which will be truly magical for all to see. It will be exciting for those following the series to see how the foals develop and who knows, perhaps some will eventually go on to race – and win – at Goodwood.”

The #FollowtheFoal series will initially focus on some of the early foaling mares at Lavington Stud.

Follow the Foal can be viewed on Goodwood Racecourse social media via www.facebook.com/goodwoodracecourse, @goodwood_races on Twitter on instagram.com/goodwood_races