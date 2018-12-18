Goodwood golf bosses land another national award

The team at Golf At Goodwood has added another trophy to the cabinet with victory in the Business Initiative of the Year at the 2018 Club Mirror Awards.

Held at Doncaster Racecourse and hosted by football broadcasters Ray Stubbs and Mark Lawrenson, the Club Mirror Awards showcased excellence in the UK’s top Sports Clubs.

The Business Initiative of the Year Award recognised Golf At Goodwood’s work to grow participation among women and juniors.

The judges were particularly impressed with The Academy and how it has worked with local schools to provide free golf demonstrations, as well as the well-attended junior golf camps, level-up programme, Get Into Golf, after-school clubs and parents’ focus group.

All of these initiatives have resulted in tremendous success, epitomised by one of the junior members, Jamie Burchell, winning the Sussex junior order of merit at under-13, 15 and 18 levels.

Caroline Scoular, director of Club Mirror, said: “It was the drive to introduce and grow golf to juniors which caught the judges’ attention in particular. While this is a goal for all golf clubs and a logical step for securing future members and players, this particular initiative is supported by a raft of activities which show true drive.”

The award ceremony was well attended with more than 600 representatives from a wide variety of clubs.

Golf At Goodwood general manager Stuart Gillett said: “We are extremely grateful to Club Mirror and the judges for choosing Golf At Goodwood as winners in this competitive category.

“The team here works tirelessly to encourage new players to the game, while ensuring that our existing members enjoy the very best experience. I am so pleased that their efforts have been rewarded once again.”

For more information on Golf At Goodwood visit goodwood.com or call the golf team on 01243 755144.