Goodwood and Chichester cricketers and helpers pitch in at pavilion

On a glorious afternoon akin to mid-summer, members of Goodwood and Chichester cricket clubs met to prepare the pavilion for the new season.

A taskforce of all ages and gender teak oiled benches, cleaned changing rooms and washed up all the crockery and glasses, among other chores.

Many hands made light work and the jobs were soon completed, leaving the workers to relax over tea and Claire Mayne’s chocolate cakes.

The first match on the newly relaid square takes place today (Sat April 13) at midday when Chichester PP seconds play Sussex Women, captained by Georgia Adams, who played for the Duke of Richmond’s side versus Sussex in Priory Park last September.

Goodwood play their first match the next day versus XII Men at 2pm.