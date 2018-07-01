Golfers raise thousands in Macmillan Longest Day Challenge

Golf enthusiasts took on the Macmillan Longest Day Challenge at Goodwood, raising thousands of pounds for the cancer care charity.

Fourteen teams were involved in the challenge, which invites golfers to play four full rounds in a single day, teeing off following a gunshot at 5.30am.

The Longest Day Challenge usually happens on the longest day of the year to make full use of sunlight hours.

This year’s event took place before the summer solstice however, meaning they had less daylight available, but they beat the odds and the total raised currently stands at £13,481 so far for the charity.

Each of the 56 individuals walked around 60,000 steps, covering approximately 22 miles around the course and playing 4,032 holes throughout the day.

Lee Campany, member of Golf At Goodwood, was one of the dedicated players to participate in the event.

He said: “It was a fantastic day. We had a mixture of weather with conditions being quite difficult during the second round.

“The first three rounds were enjoyable but the fourth felt like we were treading on hot coals. The blisters are worth it, as so far our team has raised almost £1,000.”

The Macmillan Longest Day Challenge is a global initiative. Goodwood’s event was said to be hugely competitive and the top two teams were separated by only six points at the end of the day.

The winning team was the Decent Gallagher Golfers, who amassed 402 points. Insurance broker, risk management services and consulting firm Gallagher had sponsored the day as part of their 90th anniversary Gallagher Gives campaign programme.

Tom Quirk, South East fundraising manager for Macmillan, said; “The support that Golf At Goodwood has given us in taking part in the world’s longest golf day challenge is phenomenal.

“Everyone who takes on the Longest Day Challenge raises money for Macmillan so we can help people live life with cancer by providing vital emotional, practical and medical support when it’s really needed.

“Since 2002, golfers such as those at Goodwood have helped raise more than £9million. That’s why, to us, everyone who plays is a real hero.”

A spokesperson for Golf at Goodwood said that the event was also kindly supported by Chichester Hogg Squad, South Downs Water, Cannon Technologies, Charterhouse, CNA Hardy, DAMSS, Haynes, Midas Travel Management, Rathbones, Zurich and the Goodwood Estate.

A live online auction run by Gallagher also took place to add to the funds raised, with £175 being added to the total.