Godolphin win Goodwood feature race - and Johnston strikes again

Godolphin claimed another Goodwood victory when Line Of Duty won the Peter Willett Stakes at the track’s first meeting of September.

William Buick guided the 6/5 favourite, trained by Charlie Appleby, home half a length in front of Pablo Escobarr in the feature race of Tuesday afternoon’s fixture.

It’s been a fine season at Goodwood for Buick and Appleby, but not quite as good a one as Mark Johnston has enjoyed.

The Yorkshire-based handler, who has just taken the reocrd for the number of flat winners any trainer has ever had, is leading the Goodwood charts again this year and in line to retain the track’s Dick Hern Trophy.

He was in luck again on Tuesday when the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap was taken by Silvestre De Sousa on Soldier In Action (11/4).

The five-year-old was a length-and-a-half winner over Austrian School, which is also Johnston-trained.

Line Of Duty was one of three winners tipped on the Chi Observer website.

Also coming in were Esprit De Baileys (4/1), who took the ROA/Racing Post Owners Jackpot Handicap under recent Goodwood specialist Oisin Murphy, and Autumn War, winning of the closing netbet.co.uk Novice Stakes for Callum Shepherd and Charlie Hills.

Elsewhere Glance (14/1) won the Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed/EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes for Harry Bentley and Ralph Beckett.

The 15/8 Princess Power won the Racegoers Club 50th Anniversary Fillies’ Nursery Handicap and Curious Fox (7/2) claimed the Netbet Betmaker Fillies’ Handicap.

They race again at Goodwood on Wednesday, September 26.