Glorious Goodwood - Saturday tips

It's end of a long, hot week at Goodwood - the final chance for our top tipsters to show what they can.

Between them, our team have found 31 winners over the first four days - hopefully you have chosen some of those too if you have been following their selections.

It's all to play for in the bid to finish first and nominate a charity to receive the £100 donation from Coral - three of the panel, Adam Waterworth, Dave Stevens and me - have seven wins each. Alex Eade and Ed Chamberlin are not without a chance either as they have five wins, with Ed picking up three on Friday.

Here are the selections for today:

Ed Chamberlin- 150 Militia, 225 Walton Street, 300 Cross Counter, 340 Foxtrot Lady, 415 Fox Power, 450 Restive Spirit, 525 The Night Porter.

Steve Bone - 150 Boy In The Bar, 225 Walton Street, 300 Dee Ex Bee, 340 Spring Loaded, 415 Sky Defender, 450 Lake Volta, 525 Waarif.

Alex Eade - 150 Golden Steps, 225 Pacify, 300 Sun Maiden, 340 Solar Flair, 415 Fox Power, 450 Restive Spirit, 525 Kassar.

Adam Waterworth - 150 Oeil de Tigre, 225 Soldier in Action, 3 Sun Maiden, 340 Swift Diamond, 415 Fox Power, 450 Zap, 525 Kassar.

Dave Stevens' selections follow here soon...

Frankie back and hitting Goodwood heights

Battaash dash thrills Goodwood

Ladies' Day in pictures