Glorious Goodwood - Ladies' Day tips

It's day three at the Qatar Goodwood Festival - better known as Ladies' Day

Around 20,000 are expected to pack into see a racecard headlined by the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes. Preceding the main racing is the Magnolia Cup ladies' charity race, which is expected to raise £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Our tipsters have been studying the form - and they need to after a difficult day on Wednesday. NOT ONE picked out Feel Glorious, who won at 125/1.

Dave Stevens leads our competition with five winners from the first two days, Adam Waterworth has four, Alex Eade three, Steve Bone two and Ed Chamberlin just the one.

Here are their tips today...

Ed Chamberlin - 150 Al Jellaby, 225 God Given, 300 Sabre, 335 Veracious, 410 More Than This, 445 Mehdaayih, 520 Embour.

Dave Stevens - 150 Rock Eagle, 225 God Given, 300 Neverland Rock, 335 Rhododendron, 410 Forseti, 445 Stellar Comet, 520 Cowboy Soldier.

Steve Bone - 150 Communique, 225 Pilaster, 300 Land Force, 335 Rhododendron, 410 Forseti, 445 Mehdaayih, 520 Kick On Kick On.

Alex Eade - 150 Rock Eagle, 225 Precious Ramotswe, 300 Marie's Diamond, 335 Urban Fox, 410 Barristan The Bold, 445 Black Medick, 510 Cowboy Soldier.

Adam Waterworth - Communique, 225 Precious Ramotswe, 300 Neverland Rock, 335 Rhododendron, 410 More Than This, 445 Mehdaayih, 520 Kick On Kick On.

