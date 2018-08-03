Glorious Goodwood - DAY FOUR LIVE

It's day four at Glorious Goodwood and the race programme is top-class.

The card includes the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, the Unibet Mile, the Bombay Sapphire Glorious Stakes,the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes and the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Oak Tree Stakes.

The sun is shining and the temperatures are soaring for what is expected to be a 20,000-plus crowd.

We'll have all the results and reaction on this page as the afternoon unfolds.

Crowds so far this week ... Tues 12,813; Wed 14,907; Thur 21,906. Numbers are slightly down for the week so far.

Here are our five-strong panel's tips for today

And here's your chance to relive Thursday's Ladies' Day action

Ladies' Day in pictures

Wild win in the Nassau is no illusion

Johnston and Moore among the Glorious frontrunners

All the runners and riders for the week