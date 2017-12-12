Future of sport in Petworth Park is healthy

Your support saved the day!

That was the message given to members of the Petworth Park Sports Association 100 Club when the November prize draw completed its fifth year.

The association has thanked members for their loyal support which has raised more than £12,000 in this time. The association cannot over-estimate the importance of this contribution which at times kept it afloat.

Over the five years the outlook has moved from one of difficulty to one of positivity for the future.

The first four years’ income was used to cover day-to-day running costs and unexpected expenses when you least want them.

Now in its fifth year the group has managed to accumulate sufficient funds to allow a grant application towards an important piece of equipment to help ground improvements.

Along with the committed 100 Club members, the other important factor is the resurgence of Petworth Park Cricket Club, who now have a group full of enthusiasm led by chairman Alex Rees.

Their membership is increasing, with a strong junior section already established. Ground improvements have already started with a new cricket square having been laid in the autumn.

Better times are also forecast for the football club, with new chairman Nigel Scutt, who has been a long-standing member of both the cricket and football clubs, looking forward to a more positive future with younger players coming into the teams.

There is hope a new junior team can be started next season. Scutt hopes with encouragement more support will be forthcoming to help in the running of the club.

With the expiry of the association’s lease with the National Trust early this year, the town council stepped in to negotiate a new lease from the trust.

They in turn granted a licence for the use of the facility by the sports clubs through a newly-formed Petworth Park Sports CIC (Community Interest Company).

With the support of the town council and the National Trust, the association will endeavour over the coming years to make their facilities accessible to more sporting groups of all ages, contributing to a worthy sports facility for Petworth.

The organiser of the 100 Club would like to hear from anyone who would like to join and add their support to this valuable source of income and people can phone Vincent Phillips (01903 207436) or contact one of the club’s committee members.

It is also hoped people in the community will come forward to play a part in helping provide a place to come and play, support, or just enjoy the delights of our sporting facility in the park.