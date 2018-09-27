Former Sussex League cricketer in England Lions squad

Former Stirlands batsman Nick Gubbins is in the England Lions squad for their tour of UAE.

Gubbins, who has made a name for himself with Middlesex and whose family are still heavily involved with the Birdham club, is in the mix for the team's four-day 'Test' versus Pakistan A and five A team 'ODIs' and two A Team 'IT20s' against the same opposition.

The details have been reported on the ECB website.

Four-Day squad

Dom Bess (Somerset)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Joe Clarke (Worcestershire)

Nick Gubbins (Middlesex)

Max Holden (Middlesex)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Jamie Overton (Somerset)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Jamie Porter (Essex)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire) *Subject to medical clearance

Amar Virdi (Surrey)

Mark Wood (Durham)

50-over and T20 squad

Dom Bess (Somerset)

Joe Clarke (Worcestershire)

Alex Davies (Lancashire)

Lewis Gregory (Somerset)

Nick Gubbins (Middlesex)

Sam Hain (Warwickshire)

Max Holden (Middlesex)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Jamie Overton (Somerset)

Matt Parkinson (Lancashire)

Jamie Porter (Essex)

Mark Wood (Durham)

England Lions schedule

November 18-21: Four-day match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

November 25: First 50-over match v Pakistan A, Dubai

November 27: Second 50-over match v Pakistan A, Dubai

November 29: Third 50-over match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

December 2: Fourth 50-over match v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

December 5: Fifth 50-over match v Pakistan A, Dubai

December 7: First T20 v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi

December 8: Second T20 v Pakistan A, Abu Dhabi