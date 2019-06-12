The under-eight Reds

Young Bognor footballers pick up end-of-season silver

There were gongs galore up for grabs when young Rocks footballers gathered at the club's Seasons HQ at Nyewood Lane for their annual awards night.

Dozens of budding Bognor stars celebrated a hugely successful season and were presented with a clutch of silverware. The Bognor Youth FC awards was an enjoyable occasion and served to whet the appetite ahead of the new campaign in which the club will field 28 teams across the age ranges. Mike Taylor and wife Carol, the couple behind the transformation of the Rocks youth set-up, helped organise the awards. Carol said: "It was a fantastic night -- a real celebration of a very rewarding season. Huge thanks to all who helped make it such a great season. On the night special thanks must go to Rocks chairman Dominic Reynolds, of Reynolds Furniture, who kindly sponsored the trophies as has been the case for the past five years. It's very much appreciated."

Manager's player and parents' player for the U13 Greens, Preston Woolston
Tom Holland, U13 Green top scorer
The U9 Red team
