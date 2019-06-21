Yet another win for Felpham lads - and Whyke are on a mission

Felpham Colts under-11s played in the Hurstwood Rangers nine-a-side summer tournament in Havant and finished up as age-group winners.

They played seven games, winning six with one draw. They scored 30 goals and didn’t concede one, winning the final 2-0 against Pickwick Lions. Congratulations go to them on another fantastic day’s football.

* Player recruitment for the new season has begib for Whyke United under-tens.

Players are welcome to attend pre-season training on Sunday mornings (10.30am) at Prebendal School sports field, Avenue De Chartres Chichester.

They have six-a-side tournaments coming up, including their own Whyke Utd tournament on Sunday, June 30, and Littlehampton Town on Saturday, July 13.

Whyke United are FA-affiliated providing football for all age groups and compete in the Saywell International (Arun & Chichester) Youth League. Contact the coach with your name and preferred playing position on 07808 930604.