Worthng and Lewes win on road - Horsham and Bognor share spoils - Chichester hit six

Lewes won 3-1 at Merstham but Horsham were held at home to Bognor / Picture: James Boyes

But Sussex's other step three sides, Horsham and Bognor, had to settle for a point apiece from a 1-1 draw at the Camping World Community Stadium.

Worthing had an inconsistent start to the season but goals from Dean Cox (21'), Ollie Pearce (67'), Reece Myles-Meekums (76') and Mo Diallo (80') gave them a 4-0 win at Leatherhead - their second victory in four days, leaving them in third place.

Also enjoying a midweek road trip were Tony Russell's Lewes, who had goals from Ollie Tanner (8', 61') and Kyron Richards (45') to thank for a 3-1 win at Merstham, who replied through James Richmond. Lewes are fourth.

In the Sussex derby Horsham took the lead through Will Miles on 18 minutes but Craig Robson levelled 15 minutes with his second goal in as many games for Jack Pearce's side.

In the Isthmian south east division Chichester City were the night's headline makers with a 6-1 triumph at home to Whitehawk. The writing was on the wall for the Hawks when Callum Overton's double put City 2-0 up within six minutes and after Javaun Splatt got one back, City made it five before the break thanks to Rob Hutchings (37'), Lloyd Rowlatt (40') and Gicu Iordache (45') then added a sixth through Tyrone Madhani (66').

Hastings United made it three league wins in a row but were made to sweat at Burgess Hill. They led 3-0 after goals by Dave Martin and Sam Hasler in the dying moments of the first half and a third from Ollie Black but Hill's Lewis Finney and Max Miller scored in the final 11 minutes to set up a tense finish.

Lancing picked up their first win last Saturday after a tough start at step four but they were undone at home to Haywards Heath by a Tom Gilbert goal eight minutes from time at Culver Road. That leaves Shaun Saunders' team second in the standings.

Three Bridges drew 1-1 at Corinthian after Ben Bacon's opener was cancelled out before the break.