Worthing put eight past Selsey to start pre-season in style

Worthing kicked off their pre-season programme with an emphatic win at SCFL Division 1 outfit Selsey on Saturday.

Adam Hinshelwood took his current team to the side where his management career began and they eased to an 8-1 victory.

Worthing fielded different line ups in each half and led 4-1 at the break with Jasper Pattenden netting a hat-trick and Jesse Starkey striking.

Returning Lloyd Dawes, recruited from Eastbourne Borough earlier in the summer, bagged a treble of his own after the restart while academy graduate Darius Goldsmith was also on the scoresheet.

Defender Jalen Jones, who has spent time on trial at Sutton United, was part of the second half team.

But former Watford man Alfie Young did not feature and has been on trial with a Scottish Championship club.

