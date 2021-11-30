Action from Chichester and Selsey Ladies' FA Cup loss at home to Bridgwater United Women / Pictures: Sheena Booker - follow @girltinyshooter on Twitter

Women's FA Cup dreams dashed for Chichester and Selsey - picture gallery

The FA Cup run is over for another season for Chichester and Selsey Ladies.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:52 am

Sadie Blakely's team hosted Bridgwater United Women in the competition at the High Street Ground in Selsey but the Somerset side ran out 3-0 winners. See pictures by Sheena Booker from the match on this page and the ones linked - and you can see more of Sheena's images here.

1. Women's FA Cup action - Chichester and Selsey v Bridgwater United

2.

