Winger Walsh heading back to Bognor

Mason Walsh pictured celebrating a goal at Wingate & Finchley in his last spell at Bognor / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The fan favourite has just finished a season in the United States and is due to rejoin Bognor next week.

It is a timely boost for the squad ahead of a busy period of cup and league games, with the squad recently having lost attacker and last season's top scorer Jimmy Muitt.

Walsh is the son of former Liverpool, Spurs, Pompey, Manchester City and England striker Paul Walsh and soon became a favourite with the Nyewood Lane favourite with his wing wizardy, assists and goals.

Rocks secretary Simon Cook said: "The club are delighted to announce that Mason Walsh will be returning shortly to the club, and may well be available for selection for our match v. Merstham on Saturday, November 16.

"Terms have been agreed and International Clearance has been obtained and it only remains for Mason to finish a short holiday, having completed a successful season with Chattanooga FC.