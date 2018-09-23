Why young Chichester footballers are aiming for new records

A Chichester football team are hoping for a record-breaking season following the sponsorship of their kit by a vinyl shop.

Analogue October Records have sponsored the kit and training jackets of the Chichester City Colts under-12 Reds, who played in the Arundel and District league for the past four seasons. They presented it to the team as a surprise.

This year they are set to compete in the A division.

Team manager Danny Mogg said: “We are extremely grateful to Craig at Analogue October Records. The boys will hopefully relish the challenge of tough, competitive matches on a weekly basis.

“The boys thought they were visiting South Street for an ice cream but were amazed to see the kit revealed.”

Craig Crane, owner of Analogue October Records said: “I’m very proud to be associated with the Colts. The team is brimming with so much potential and I can’t wait to see them play in the new kit.”

Mogg added: “We are a voluntary club who rely on the help and support of the local community. Craig has been very supportive and encouraging towards the team and is looking to build an ongoing relationship.

“The boys are all very excited about their new kit.”

