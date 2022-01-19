Why Wick boss is seething after team's defeat at Selsey

Wick felt hard done by at Selsey

Substitute Conor Bull was chopped down in the home area but the referee waved play on to the intense annoyance of the visitors from Crabtree Park.

To rub salt into the wounds, Wick striker Dave Crouch was inches away from righting the injustice seconds later when his shot from outside the area smacked against a post and rebounded clear.

"It was an absolute stonewall penalty,’ Baldwin lamented. ‘I can’t believe it wasn’t given. I’m baffled as I don't think I've ever seen anything as blatant as that. Conor wasn’t just bundled over, he was hacked down and to make matters worse, Crouchie was desperately unlucky his follow up shot from 20 yards rattled the woodwork and didn’t go in."

Wick were also felt agonising over Selsey’s goal, scored in the 25th minute by impressive teenager Evan Harris. "It took a deflection which sent it wide of our goalkeeper Keelan Belcher," Baldwin added.

"I thought we dominated the game and deserved at least a point if not more. We just have to put it down to one of those games. They defended deeply after the goal and we couldn’t find a way through. Johan van Driel returned from injury and did well playing in his first game in three months but there wasn’t a bad performance from anyone on the pitch.